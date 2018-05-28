NICOLA Sturgeon is to travel to Brussels to raise Scottish concerns over Brexit in talks with Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator.

The First Minister is calling on the UK Government to offer more clarity on its plans for the future relationship with the EU and to "engage properly" with the devolved governments across the UK.

Ms Sturgeon wants the UK to stay inside the customs union and single market, which she sees as "the best possible outcome from Brexit, short of continuing EU membership" but Theresa May and her colleagues have categorically ruled this out as, they believe, this would go against the spirit of the 2016 vote for Britain to take back control.

Last week, Mr Barnier expressed frustration at the state of the negotiations, claiming that the UK was playing "hide-and-seek" by refusing to spell out exactly what it wanted.

In a strongly-worded speech in Lisbon, he stressed that "time is and will remain tight" and called for progress to "speed up" if details of the future relationship were to be agreed before the Brexit date.

The Scottish and UK Governments have been in dispute over what should happen to powers currently held by Brussels; earlier this month, MSPs refused to give their consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill, describing it as a “power-grab”; an assertion denied by Whitehall. Next month, both governments lock legal horns over Holyrood’s Continuity Bill when judges at the UK Supreme Court will decide if it is legally competent.

While in Brussels, Ms Sturgeon will hold attend the official opening of the expanded Scotland House, a hub for Scottish businesses in Europe; there are already ones in London, Dublin and Berlin while another one is planned for Paris.

"People and businesses are desperate for clarity on Brexit but with just months to go before the withdrawal agreement has to be signed, the UK Government still cannot agree a position,” declared the FM.

"This damaging uncertainty could come to an immediate end if only the UK Government would put jobs and living standards first and agree to continuing single market and customs union membership - for Scotland and the whole of the UK.

"Whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, we are committed to continuing our collaboration, our friendship and our partnership with other European countries.

"Increasing our presence across the EU is a significant part of maintaining those relationships and the newly-expanded Scotland House has a major part to play in representing Scotland across the whole of the EU," she added.

Adam Tomkins, the Scottish Conservatives' constitution spokesman, branded Ms Sturgeon’s Brussels trip “pointless,” saying: "It's becoming ever more obvious that Nicola Sturgeon wants to create a political crisis to justify her continued push for independence."

Willie Rennie for the Scottish Liberal Democrats noted how the FM should use the visit to “reflect on the damage caused by breaking up political unions" while Neil Findlay, Scottish Labour's Brexit spokesman, said: "Brexit simply shows how difficult it is to leave a political union; even one less integrated than the UK."

In other developments:

*Arch-Brexiteer, Jacob Rees-Mogg, urged Mrs May to take a tougher line with Brussels and threaten to withhold the £40 billion divorce settlement to get a good deal with the EU, claiming she had made "errors" in her Brexit negotiation strategy;

*10 senior parliamentarians from Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats published a joint open letter, calling for another referendum, a People’s Vote, on the final Brexit deal and

*Eurotunnel warned UK businesses and consumers that they would face serious economic costs if the Government adopted either of its post-Brexit customs options. Labour’s Stella Creasy, for the pro-EU Open Britain campaign, said the Government’s strategy threatened to “turn Kent into a chaotic lorry park”.