PEOPLE hooked on trading cryptocurrencies are to be offered treatment to deal with their addiction in an innovative new service.

Castle Craig Hospital in Peebles- shire in the Borders has created a course of residential treatment for “crypto addicts” to deal with the underlying issues and learn to live without it.

Experts say the trading of digital currencies or assets such as Bitcoin can become a behavioural addiction, similar to online gambling with some users obsessively following minute-by-minute fluctuations in prices.

The facility already runs drug and alcohol addiction programmes, but said it has now established the first course to treat cryptocurrency addiction by using techniques found in gambling addiction programmes.

Castle Craig said there are no figures for the number of people addicted to cryptocurrency, but there are about 13 million people across the world trading in the system.

Chris Burn, a gambling therapist at Castle Craig Hospital, said: “The high risk, fluctuating cryptocurrency market appeals to the problem gambler. It provides excitement and an escape from reality. Bitcoin, for example, has been heavily traded and huge gains and losses were made. It’s a classic bubble situation.”

Some treatments at the centre will be led by Tony Marini, a former gambling and cocaine addict. He said introducing a life structure is key for addicts.

“Having been through it myself, my experience of addiction gives me insight and empathy towards others who have the same problem,” therapist Mr Marini said. “I see cryptocurrency trading as a way for people to escape from themselves, into another world, because they don’t like the world they’re in. The first stage of treatment is to join other addicts in group therapy and share their life stories.” This helps them identify with each other and realise that they’re not alone.”

Michelle Mone, who founded the Ultimo lingerie brand, has launched a Bitcoin-style virtual currency with her billionaire boyfriend, Doug Barrowman. It is similar to Bitcoin, which can be bought by investors and then transferred without a central bank.

Baroness Mone, 46, said: “It works through tokens, worth 50 cents each, which you will be able to either trade on the platform, invest them in the businesses we are backing or keep them and they will gain five per cent from any of our investments.”