Police in Ireland are investigating after a Glasgow man was found dead following a party at a house.

Gardai and emergency services were called to a house in the Cappry area of Ballybofey in County Donegal on Saturday, May 26 at around 9am.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and he was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

He has been named in local press reports as James Devlin, 35, who is originally from Glasgow.

The house has been sealed off as police begin their investigation.

A spokesman for Gardai said: "Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man (mid 30s) at a house in the Cappry area of Ballybofey, Co. Donegal, on May 26.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at approximately 9am. The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital. The scene is currently preserved.

"The State Pathologist Office has been notified and a post mortem is expected to be carried out on May 27.

"The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation."

On Monday, Gardai added that a file will now be prepared for the Coroners Court following the results of the post-mortem.