The "overwhelming" response to plans to increase protection for shop workers and bar staff selling age-restricted products shows a change in the law is "necessary", the MSP spearheading the legislation said.

Labour's Daniel Johnson is bringing forward a member's bill at Holyrood in a bid to create new offences around the abuse and assault of those who sell items such as alcohol and cigarettes.

Previous surveys have shown 99% of retail staff have had to deal with some form of physical or verbal abuse while at work, he said.

A consultation involving more than 1,000 businesses, individuals and organisations found 95% support for Mr Johnson's proposals, with only 2% against the changes.

Major retailers Asda and the Scotmid Co-operative have given the plans their backing, along with the USDAW, Unite and Community trade unions and the business groups the Scottish Retail Consortium and the Scottish Grocers Federation.

Mr Johnson's Bill already has enough support in Holyrood for it to proceed, with the MSP now having lodged a final proposal for the Protection of Workers (Retail and Age Restricted Sales Etc) (Scotland) Bill.

He said: "For too many workers, violence and abuse are just part of the job.

"I have lodged a bill that ensures crimes against workers are taken seriously, with new criminal offences for those who abuse and are violent against staff.

"My consultation received over 1,000 responses and found that the overwhelming majority of businesses, workers and unions agree that something must be done.

"This has further reinforced my view that this legislation is necessary and taps into a strong public feeling of being let down by how the current criminal justice system deals with violence and abuse against workers."

John Hannett, Usdaw general secretary, said the union was "deeply concerned about the safety of frontline retail staff".

He stated: "We know from our members that simply asking for ID on an age-restricted sale can be a flashpoint for violence or abuse from customers.

"As Challenge 25 is a legal requirement in Scotland, retail workers are put in a particularly difficult situation.

"By not asking for ID, retail workers leave themselves open to legal action, but are aware that they are likely to be subject to threats and possibly violence when they do.

"Usdaw remains committed to the safety of shopworkers and highlighting that abuse is not part of the job."

Pete Cheema, chief executive of the Scottish Grocers' Federation, added: "We are delighted that that Daniel received such an overwhelmingly positive response to the consultation.

"The Bill being lodged is a major step forward in creating a safer environment for shop workers.

"We would urge MSPs from across the political spectrum to give it their full support."