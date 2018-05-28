GLASGOW-BASED online accommodation booking firm Hotel Connexions has gone into voluntary liquidation.

The 25-year-old booking website, one of the first of its kind in the UK, took the decision as it was not making enough money to keep it going.

All eleven staff have been made redundant.

The provisional liquidator Ian Wright of WRI Associates is now looking to sell the brand name and the website to try and recoup some money for creditors.

The company, which rented offices in St Vincent Street and had around 12 staff had debts of more than half a million pounds at July 31, last year.

Established in 1993, Hotel Connexions sold itself as having built an "enviable reputation as Scotland’s premier hotel booking company" specialising in selling short breaks and late availability for hotels throughout the UK and Ireland.

It began life as The Hotel Marketing Company (Scotland) as a brochure before executives embraced the internet in 2001.

The directors made the decision to close down having taken legal advice and made an application to the Court of Session on May 18.

Mr Wright said: "In a nutshell, the website has not generated the volume of business that it needed. They have put in a lot of effort and a lot of money to keep it going and tried to get a buyer or investors and did not have any success and got to the point where they had to make the decision to close."