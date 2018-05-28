LESLEY Laird is to become the new Deputy Leader of Scottish Labour after she was the only candidate in the contest.

Labour HQ said Ms Laird would be confirmed in the role in the coming days at a meeting of parliamentarians and councillors.

Having only become an MP in last year’s General Election, when she narrowly defeated the SNP’s Roger Mullin with a majority of 259, Ms Laird has had something of a meteoric rise through the Labour hierarchy, having become Shadow Scottish Secretary last summer and now takes on the role of deputy to Richard Leonard, the Scottish Labour leader.

The MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, regarded as a Corbynite, has been Mr Leonard’s acting deputy since Alex Rowley resigned from the role at the end of last year amid claims he sent abusive text messages to a former partner; claims he has denied.

When the vacancy occurred there was much speculation about how a number of Labour figures would stand for the role, including MSPs Jackie Baillie, Monica Lennon and Jenny Marra; but none threw their hat in the ring.

As the 12 noon Monday deadline for nominations passed, Ms Laird was the only nominated candidate.

She said: “I’m ready to get on with the job of holding the Tory and SNP Governments to account and outlining a positive vision of what a Labour government can do in Scotland and across the UK.

“The SNP’s Cuts Commission shows that only Labour offers the real and radical change that Scots wants, with investment in our public services, infrastructure and our people.”

She added: “The 2017 General Election saw Labour win seats and slash majorities across Scotland. The next General Election will see Scotland help deliver a Labour government that works for the many, not the few.”

A former deputy leader of Fife Council, Ms Laird, 59, was born in Greenock and was educated at the James Watt College, Caledonian University and at Edinburgh Napier University. She worked in senior human resources posts in the electronic and financial service industries prior to her election.

Mr Leonard, who only took over in his role last November following the resignation of Kezia Dugdale, said: “Scottish Labour is ready to deliver real change for people across Scotland, with strong teams at Holyrood and Westminster.

“Lesley will be a great voice for our members and our movement, to make the case for the economic and social transformation Scotland so desperately needs.

“Together, we will build a Labour Party which appeals to all people of goodwill who want justice, equality, co-operation and real change.”

He added: “The SNP’s Cuts Commission plots a further decade of severe austerity. Scotland has had enough of the economics of George Osborne and Phillip Hammond; it is ready for an investment-led economy with workers’ rights and public ownership at the heart of economic growth.”