SCOTTISH Labour is under pressure to remove a would-be candidate from its shortlist after it emerged a judge once described him as “evasive” and “untruthful”.

Asim Khan is in the running to be the party’s candidate in Glasgow South West, a key Westminster seat where the SNP has a tiny majority of just 60.

But the solicitor has come under fire from some Labour members on the back of comments made by a judge during an employment tribunal in 2016.

Now more than 120 people have signed an online petition demanding he be removed from the selection contest, insisting: “We will not stand for the founding values of our party to be undermined, and we cannot support our party in their decision to overlook this candidate's track record.”

Mr Khan was previously chair of the now-dissolved Roshni charity, set up to help ethnic minority survivors of sexual abuse.

In 2016, a tribunal ordered Roshni and its founder Ali Khan to jointly pay an anonymous staffer £75,000 following a “lengthy and sustained series of acts of harassment and victimisation” by Ali Khan and another man.

Although Asim Khan was not the subject of the tribunal, he was mentioned in the ruling over what the judge described as his “complete failure” to take steps to protect the claimant in his role as chair. It also found he was “evasive” during cross-examination and “untruthful”.

Female Scottish Labour activists previously signed a letter to the party’s leadership raising concerns after the judge’s comments came to light.

Meanwhile, an office bearer in Labour’s local party in Pollok has submitted a formal complaint about Mr Khan’s alleged failure to tell the party about the tribunal judgement.

The online petition, which is addressed to Labour’s general secretary Jennie Formby, insists the party is “doing a disservice to all of its members by considering Asim Khan to be a suitable candidate to appear on an internal shortlist”.

It comes after Mr Khan won a court case against Labour earlier this month, amid claims of racism.

He successfully challenged an internal ruling which resulted in around 80 local members – many from ethnic minority backgrounds – not being eligible to vote in the selection process for Glasgow South West.

Responding to the petition, he said: “The court judgement recognised an illegal attempt to manipulate the selection process.

“I am now focused on having an open, transparent and democratic selection process.”

He expressed regret that his plea for an end to “malicious smearing” had not been listened to, and added: “I am proud of my voluntary role with Roshni and the charitable work we did for vulnerable ethnic minority communities in Glasgow.

“I was not the subject of the tribunal investigation and had actually left before it concluded.”