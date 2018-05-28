THE calls for Theresa May to reform Northern Ireland’s abortion laws are a test of her feminism, the Labour leadership has suggested.

Baroness Chakrabarti, the Shadow Attorney General, urged the Prime Minister to act in light of the referendum result in the Republic, saying: "We are calling on Mrs May, a self-identifying feminist, to negotiate with the parties in Northern Ireland and then to legislate without further delay.”

When it was pointed out on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the Stormont Assembly recently had a vote on relaxing the region’s abortions laws but rejected the move, Lady Chakrabarti said: “You can't have democracy without fundamental human rights. And the women of Northern Ireland have suffered for long enough.

“Theresa May, really as a self-identifying feminist, needs to say: 'Yes, I unveil statues of suffragists in Parliament Square but the test of my feminism will be whether I guarantee fundamental human rights for women.'"

Downing Street has made clear that the issue of abortion in Northern Ireland is a constitutional one and as such is a matter for the Stormont assembly.

Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, has also insisted the vote to make abortion legal in the Republic will have “no impact” on Northern Ireland.

As with the Scottish Parliament, under the Sewel convention, the UK Government has agreed that it will not “normally” legislate on matters that are the responsibility of devolved administrations without their consent.

However, the Conservative Government is set to ignore this for the first time in Scotland with regard to the EU Withdrawal Bill, which it will press ahead with in the face of the opposition of Holyrood.

At Westminster, some 160 MPs have backed a letter, championed by the Labour MP Stella Creasy, saying the UK Government should legislate as Northern Ireland will now be the only place in Britain and Ireland where abortion is illegal in most circumstances.

Support for change has come from all parties, including from within the Conservative Party and from within Mrs May’s own Government and Cabinet.

But the political reality is that the Tory administration is sustained in the Commons with a majority made possible by the DUP’s 10 MPs. Mrs May will not want to antagonise Ms Foster and her colleagues, not least at a time of heightened political tension over Brexit, and, therefore, is certain to rest her argument on the constitution ie this is a devolved matter; despite the fact that Northern Ireland has not had a working government for more than a year.