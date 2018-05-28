ABERDEEN legend Neale Cooper has passed away at the age of 54 after a fall at a block of flats in the Bucksburn area of the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Cooper, who was a member of the Aberdeen team which lifted the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1983, had been in intensive care at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but died with his family at his bedside.
Cooper broke into the Pittodrie line-up during Sir Alex Ferguson's reign as Dons manager.
As well as being a member of the Reds' Gothenburg Greats line-up following their famous 2-1 win over Real Madrid, Cooper also helped the club become the only Scottish side to win two European trophies after beating Hamburg to claim the Super Cup.
He also won two league winners' medals following the Dons' championship triumphs of 1984 and 1985, while he won the Scottish Cup four times and League Cup once.
After leaving Aberdeen in 1986 he went on to have stints at Aston Villa, Rangers, Reading, Dunfermline and Ross County.
He started his managerial career with Ross County and has also had spells in charge of Hartlepool, Gillingham and Peterhead.
