THOUSANDS of teenagers and sunbathing families were stranded last night after a signalling fault saw rail services drastically cut as they tried to head home from beaches.

Trains from Ayr to Glasgow Central were cancelled due to a signalling fault at Dumbreck, which left crowds of sunbathers from Ayr and Troon beaches facing huge delays. Police were on hand to control the situation and stop carriages becoming too busy with standing passengers.

Posting on their Twitter page ScotRail said: “Train services between #GlasgowCentral and Ayr/Gourock will be cancelled, delayed or terminated at and started back from Paisley Gilmour Street.”

It then tweeted: “Due to very limited replacement transport being secured, passengers are advised to consider making their own alternative arrangements, really sorry about this.”

A replacement bus service was eventually put in place between Glasgow and Ayr.

Officers had a heavy presence at the beach all day as youngsters in high spirits played loud music on the sand. Red Cross staff were also on standby to help teenagers who were believed to be drinking.

It came after a teenager was taken to hospital when a large fight broke out on Troon beach at the weekend. Massive crowds have been flocking to Ayrshire since Friday as much of Scotland continues to enjoy warm weather.

Reports on social media have claimed police have been taking alcohol off young people on packed trains leaving from Glasgow.

An estimated 2,000 youths gathered on Troon beach, as around 60 officers on foot and horseback kept a loose cordon separating them from family groups nearby.

Officers confiscated drink from some youngsters on their way to the Ayrshire resort on one of the hottest days of the year, but the seafront was littered with Buckfast bottles.

The crackdown comes after the beach was invaded by thousands of young people as Scotland enjoyed good weather last July.

Police confiscated hundreds of bottles of booze after massive groups of teenagers descended on the sleepy town for a party.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers were alerted to a report of a disturbance involving a large group of youths on the beach at around 3.10pm on Sunday. She added: “Officers attended and a 16-year-old boy was taken to Crosshouse Hospital for treatment.”