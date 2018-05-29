LEADING young golfers enjoyed perfect Bank Holiday weather to practise ahead of a golf tournament to find the best junior player.

Some of the world’s hottest young sporting talent yesterday were preparing on the sun-drenched greens and fairways of East Lothian ahead of today’s US Kids Golf European Championship.

Players as young as five are preparing to tee off at Craigielaw Golf Club, Longniddry, Royal Musselburgh, The Renaissance Club, Musselburgh Golf Club and The Glen Golf Club in North Berwick.

A record-breaking field of 670 of the world’s best junior golfers, aged between five and 18, have travelled from 54 countries to compete.

One has flown in from the remote Marshall Islands in the Central Pacific. Others have come from Thailand, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mauritius, and Australia. Many of the youngsters dressed in clothing depicting their national flags and national dress.

The events culminate in the Van Horn Cup on Friday after the conclusion of the European Championship when a team of leading young western European players will play a team of top international golfers.