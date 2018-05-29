Bank holiday sun seekers flocked to Scotland’s parks and coasts as temperatures soared.

Forecasters said the best of the warm weather was in the west coast and Highlands who enjoyed the highest temperatures.

The hottest temperature recorded was in the village of Kinlochewe in Wester Ross which forecasters say the mercury reached 26C.

Cooler temperatures were experienced on the east coast with temperatures dipping in Edinburgh, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Greg Dewhurst, a forecaster for the Met office, said: “Achnagart was the was the warmest on Sunday with 26.8C, but temperatures are still 26C in Kinlochewe today.

“There’s a little bit of fair weather cloud that’s bubbled up in places and there have been light winds, but everywhere has seen some sunshine.

“It was colder towards Edinburgh, but that was still 21.1C today and yesterday it was only 12C there.

“Aberdeen and Morayshire have been a bit chillier.”

Britons could be enjoying the hottest day of the year this Bank Holiday Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The sunny weather resulted in big crowds flocking to the coastal locations such as the isle of Cumbrae, Bute and Troon and to public parks in Glasgow.

Ferry operator CalMac issued warnings of delayed sailings because of the volume of visitors they were experiencing on Largs-Millport and Wemyss Bay-Rothesay services.

A spokesman said on Twitter: “Due to the exceptional volume of traffic shipped over the weekend, we advise customers to dep Cumbrae at their earliest convenience to avoid extensive queues.

“There is a delay of approximately 1 hour from Cumbrae, however this is expected to increase.”

YELLOW #Largs #Cumbrae 28/05 Due to the exceptional volume of traffic shipped over the weekend, we advise customers to dep Cumbrae at their earliest convenience to avoid extensive queues. There is a delay of approximately 1 hour from Cumbrae, however this is expected to increase. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) May 28, 2018

Traditional tourist haunts such as Aviemore attracted the crowds as temperatures reached 25C.

Teenagers also flocked to Troon Beach to enjoy the sunshine which prompted a response from Police Scotland and the coastguard.

A coastguard spokesman estimated there were “thousands” of youngsters on the beach where they were providing assistance.

Chief Inspector Gary I’Anson, area commander for South Ayrshire, said: “I would appeal to everyone, particularly young people, to be considerate and make safe and positive choices so that you can have a great day out with your friends on the beach and get back home safely.”

Forecasters said they expected temperatures to remain in the mid 20s until Friday.

A Met Office spokesman added: “It’s going to be about 24C on Tuesday in the west and temperatures will continue to be high with 24C on Wednesday and 23C on Thursday and Friday.”