ARCH-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has warned the UK Government not to allow the UK to become involved in discussions on the EU's future budget beyond the end of the transition period in December 2020.

The European Council - representing member states - has invited the UK to help determine the EU's £1 trillion budget up to 2027, say reports, because officials believe it will keep paying billions of euros to Brussels for years after Brexit.

But Mr Rees-Mogg said future payments should be for "stand-alone" projects like the Erasmus student exchange programme and not as part of the overall EU budget.

"We need to be very careful about being in the budget discussions," the North-East Somerset MP told LBC radio. "If you are in the discussions, is there a risk that you begin to take responsibility for decisions and then you find that you get a bill at the end of it?

"People want a clean Brexit; once we've left, we've left the European Union. We may be involved in the Erasmus programme or something like that but that will be a stand-alone issue to which we will contribute a set amount of money.

"But we are not interested in and we have no standing with regard to the EU's total budget. That’s a matter for them,” he declared.

Mr Rees-Mogg, who chairs the European Research Group of eurosceptic Conservative backbenchers, argued that no further referendum on EU membership should be held for 30 years.

Asked on an LBC radio phone-in whether he would accept a second referendum if there was a public demand for one, the Tory backbencher replied: "We had the biggest democratic exercise in our nation's history; 17.4 million people voted to leave and of course that should be implemented.

"If, in 30 years' time, the UK wants to rejoin, that would be a matter for the electorate then,” he insisted but added: "This result must be respected and it must be implemented otherwise we would find our democracy held in as much contempt as that in Greece and Italy by the EU."

Meanwhile, Chancellor Philip Hammond and the Bank of England appear at odds over post-Brexit regulation of the City.

The Treasury is seeking to keep controls as closely aligned to Brussels as possible to assure maximum City access to the EU market while the Bank is against any compromise that would leave it a "rule-taker”.

Tension between the Treasury and the Bank has been sparked by the EU's rejection of a "mutual recognition plan," which would have given the Bank the regulatory control it seeks, according to the Financial Times.

Relations between the Treasury and the Bank over the issue have been described as are "very, very bad".

Responding to the claims of a rift, a Treasury spokesman said: "HM Treasury and the Bank of England are united in our aim to ensure the stability and prosperity of our economy, and we are working together to ensure that the UK continues to remain the pre-eminent financial services centre of the world.

"We agree the United Kingdom cannot be an automatic 'rule taker'. We will start our first day outside the European Union from a unique position with full alignment."