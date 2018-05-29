A RECORD one-in-four Scottish NHS patients have waited longer for treatment than the 12-week ‘guarantee’ enshrined in law by the SNP, according to the latest figures.

Official statistics show 24.1 per cent waited over 12 weeks in the first three months of 2018, up from 19.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

It was the biggest breach of the Treatment Time Guarantee since it began in late 2012, ostensibly giving patients a legal right to timely care.

The law has now been broken more than 134,000 times, with 16,772 patients forced to wait more than 12 weeks in the three months to 31 March.

NHS Forth Valley recorded the guarantee being met for just 56 per cent of patients this year.

The opposition parties said it was more evidence on decline under beleaguered Health Secretary Shona Robison and demanded an apology from the government.

Ms Robison blamed the ‘Beast from the East’ and extreme winter weather for the problems.

LibDem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said the Treatment Time Guarantee - introduced by Nicola Sturgeon when she was Health Secretary - had proved worthless in practice.

He said: “The First Minister gave a legally binding guarantee that people would receive treatment within 12 weeks but these statistics again confirm that it is not worth the paper it is written on. Performance is now at a record low and there is no sign of a fix.

"People were promised redress on the ‘rare occasions’ things go wrong, so what is being done for those who have been systematically failed?

"Now that her guarantee has been missed by a bigger margin than ever, the First Minister must personally issue an apology to the tens of thousands of people to whom it proved utterly meaningless.

“The Scottish Government must also explain how it will get performance on track, given staff are run off their feet on every shift and there is no end in sight to the recruitment crisis."

Labour MSP Anas Sarwar said patients needed an an accurate waiting time for treatment not a hollow promise.

He said: "Shona Robison is getting increasingly desperate in her attempts to explain NHS performance on her watch, to trot out the same tired lines she tried at the start of the month is just insulting to our NHS staff

"Health service staff did phenomenal work during the Beast from the East, and made clear their commitment to the NHS and Scotland’s patients during that period.

"No one will buy Shona Robision’s attempts to hide behind a week of extreme weather to explain poor performance for three months.

"The real reason for these figures is Shona Robison’s complete and utter failure to manage the health service properly.

"NHS staff deserve better than a Health Secretary who delivers a blizzard of spin rather than the resources they need. Shona Robison should do the decent thing and go."

Tory MSP Miles Briggs said the SNP’s stewardship of the NHS was "shambolic".

He said: "No-one’s pretending running the health service is easy, but we’ve had several years of decline across several areas, and no meaningful explanation or solution.

"Staff, patients and their families are fed up with this mess, and exasperated by the SNP’s increasingly pathetic list of excuses.

"The SNP is quickly proving itself to be utterly unfit to run Scotland’s health service."

The Treatment Time Guarantee should mean patients receiving planned treatment on an inpatient or day-case basis do not wait longer than 12 weeks from the date treatment is agreed to treatment starting.

Examples include hip or knee replacements, hernias, or cataracts.

Ms Robison said outpatient waiting times had improved in the first three months of 2018, with recent funding helping ensure more 23,000 fewer people facing extended waits for their first outpatient appointment compared to last September, a drop of 23 per cent.

She said: “This period covered a challenging winter for the NHS and severe weather in early March which caused disruption that took hospitals time to recover from.

“So it is testament to the hard work and dedication of staff that the average wait for patients receiving treatment within the treatment time guarantee was eight weeks, and that 1.6 million patients have received their treatment within the guarantee since it was introduced.

“It is crucial that Boards tell patients as soon as possible if there are any delays. We’re currently reviewing the Charter of Patient Rights and Responsibility to ensure it clearly states the need for Boards give their patients with accurate information around their waiting times."