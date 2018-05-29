A demonstration is to be held against planned closures of RBS bank branches.
The Unite union is calling on customers and pensioners to join staff at the protest in Manchester on Wednesday.
The union said the North West would be badly hit by closures this year, affecting hundreds of employees.
Unite regional officer John Nolan said: "The decision to take the axe to 64 branches across the region is an act of corporate vandalism.
"They are decimating hundreds of jobs, ripping the heart out of communities and disenfranchising customers from being able to access all but the most basic of banking services.
READ MORE: RBS chief Ross McEwan says Post Office is 'the best solution for community banking'
"We need RBS to support customers and local communities, not abandon them.
"We are hoping businesses, MPs and local people join our campaign and support the demonstration in Manchester on Wednesday to send a strong message to RBS bosses that we will not stand for these disastrous closure plans."
The Scottish Affairs Select Committee said in a report that RBS has failed to fully appreciate the "damage" that will be caused by its decision to close dozens of its Scottish branches.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.