Footballer Charlie Adam is backing ground-breaking research into the reasons why more than 500 Scottish men take their own lives each year.

The Scotland and Stoke City midfielder, who lost his father Charlie senior to suicide six years ago is a supporter of Scottish Association for Mental Health, which is partnering with researchers at Glasgow University as part of the three year programme.

Mr Adam said: “It was a real blow to me losing my Dad. It knocked me big time.

“It’s great that this research will look to understand suicide risk in men. It’s a subject that’s close to my heart.”

The £75,000 project will be carried out as part of a PhD scholarship at the Suicidal Behaviour Research Lab at the University, focusing specifically on men.

Suicide is the leading cause of death in young and middle-aged men in most Western countries including the UK and last year in Scotland, an average of two people died by suicide everyday: 728 deaths with 75 percent of these being men.

Professor Rory O'Connor, director of the research lab, said that while we understand aspects of what puts people at risk of suicide, there are many gaps, particularly in relation to the most vulnerable men.

He said: “We are incredibly excited to be working with SAMH on this ground-breaking research into male suicide in Scotland.

"Despite the stark reality that suicide is the leading cause of death in men under 50, we still do not fully understand the complex set of factors that account for this harrowing reality. Suicide devastates families up and down the country every day; we need to do more to prevent these tragedies”.

Over three years, the study will investigate the clinical, psychological and social factors that increase suicide risk, including the challenges and expectations on men.

Believed to be the most in-depth study of its kind in UK/Scotland, this research is fully funded by SAMH, which is behind the award-winning Two Too Many TV campaign. Billy Watson, Chief Executive at SAMH said:

“We know men are particularly at risk, especially men in their middle-years. We need a deeper understanding of why some risk factors contribute to men completing suicide, compared with those, who, with the same risks factors don’t.

“We know that suicide devastates and we hope that this research will provide a greater understanding to enhance our future work on suicide prevention.”

Applications for the PhD scholarship are due by 15th June.