Innovative facial mapping technology developed by mathematicians at the University of Glasgow is set to revolutionise surgery on children with cleft lip and palate in developing countries.

The 3D-mapping system, which measures facial symmetry to within one thousandth of a millimetre, will help train doctors in developing countries to perform surgery on children with cleft deformities.

Statistics lecturer Dr Liberty Vittert, the University’s Mitchell lecturer in Statistics, has recently returned from Smyan Hospital in India, where she set up a pilot project with Smile Train, an international cleft charity.

The charity works to provide medical professionals in the developing world with training, education, and resources to provide cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to local children.

Based on the success of the pilot, the aim is to acquire funding to roll out this project to the entire Smile Train network in more than 72 countries and 1,100 partner hospitals.

The technique, developed by Dr Vittert and Professor Adrian Bowman, head of the School of Mathematics and Statistics, uses a 3D post-surgery photograph of the patient with a mapping algorithm to measure facial symmetry. This allows the success of surgery to be objectively assessed and helps flag up cases where the surgeon could benefit from more training.

More than 170,000 children are born with a cleft deformity in developing countries every year. Smile Train has helped local doctors to provide more than one million free cleft surgeries in the developing world.

“Children in developing countries deserve the same high standard of treatment that children receive in developed countries,” Dr Vittert said. “Our 3D facial mapping will level the playing field by improving the standard of facial surgery care for these children.

“Cleft-lip and palate deformities can cause terrible suffering in developing countries, where children become malnourished as breastfeeding is impossible and they have difficulties speaking, hearing and breathing. In some cultures without proper treatment, children are often abandoned or are ostracised by their communities.

“This system gives surgeons the tool to continually assess their own work, leading to higher standards of care.”

Erin Stieber, Smile Train’s vice president, Strategy and Evaluation, said: “The same medical board standards do not necessarily apply in developing countries as they do in developed countries: the poor deserve the same level of care as the privileged. This project will do that for these children and adults.

“We are excited to work with Dr. Vittert and her team on this project because it has great potential to almost completely eliminate the possibility of poor surgical treatment.”