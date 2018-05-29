GORDON Nicolson Kiltmakers, located on Edinburgh's historic Royal Mile, is a local retailer of highlandwear specialising in bespoke kilt outfits, accessories and exclusive tartans. They are renowned for their pride in offering traditional Scottish craftsmanship that helps to preserve national heritage.

After noticing a decline in the standard of kiltmaking, Gordon Nicolson created the Edinburgh Kiltmakers Academy to ensure high quality kiltmaking. This was by offering a course to teach the traditional handsewn craft. Their aim is simple— to train the next generation of kilt makers in the traditional art of making kilts.

Their prestigious reputation has awarded them the privilege of designing the new Scotland National Football Team Tartan. To select the tartan that best represented the fans, supporters were asked to vote for their favourite of five designs by Gordon.

“The tartan design was chosen by the Scotland Supporters Club members,” says Gordon. “The colours were inspired by the famous Scotland crest worn by the national teams, which encompass the passion and pride of our national game. To be selected as designers for this important tartan was, simply, a great honour.”

Thousands of supporters registered their choice online. The winning design was then woven up at Lochcarron in Selkirk, one of the country’s oldest and most respected tartan manufacturers, before being made available to the Tartan Army, their friends and family or those who simply admire the tartan.

Looking ahead, Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers have also been chosen to design the official tartan for Celtic F.C. This commemorative tartan has been created to celebrate the 130th Anniversary of the iconic Scottish Football team. The new Celtic F.C tartan is set to be released later this summer, and the new range of products will be will be available exclusively to Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers and Celtic F.C.

This sponsored article was brought to you by Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers.

