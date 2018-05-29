THE Commons committee which blocked a probe into allegations that Speaker John Bercow had bullied members of staff should have greater independence, a former women's minister has said.

Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat deputy leader, recommended giving votes to lay members of the Commons Standards Committee after it voted three-two against allowing the UK Parliament's watchdog to investigate the claims.

Mr Bercow has emphatically denied allegations that he bullied former private secretaries Angus Sinclair and Kate Emms.

Ms Swinson, who represents East Dunbartonshire, called for greater independence within the complaints system and said confidence in it had been lacking.

“There is a strong case for having greater independence within that system and I appreciate the challenges that there are of that within the House. That's an argument that still needs to be won, bluntly," she said.

Asked about MPs' refusal to give permission to Parliament's standards watchdog to investigate the allegations against Mr Bercow, the Lib Dem MP replied: "There are lay members on that committee but they are not voting members and that's one potential solution to that, to give that proper independence and, personally, that that would be a good thing to happen because independence is important."

Ms Swinson, who is a member of the cross-party working group on an Independent Complaints and Grievance Policy, said investigations should be able to look at past complaints.

"Those need to be able to include past complaints, there needs to be a balance; the new system needs to not be swamped by every complaint that could possibly be brought from the last several decades.

"But there definitely needs to be the ability for the system to assess things that have happened prior to this new behaviour code being put in place…There have clearly been allegations made that do need to be looked at independently.”

Ms Swinson said she was a bit surprised Mr Bercow did not apologise after using the word "stupid", following claims he branded Commons leader Andrea Leadsom a "stupid woman".

"I was a bit surprised that the statement the other day didn't actually get to the word 'sorry', not least because my personal experience of dealing with the Speaker is that he is usually very courteous and perhaps he's given that apology in private, I don't know.”

The backbencher also called for a change in the culture inside Westminster, saying there was a "lack of professionalism in the culture and also an exceptionalism".

"This is in many ways a strange place to work,” she explained, “but that shouldn't mean that we're excepted from normal standards of professional working lives."

Prominent Conservative backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg came to the defence of Mr Bercow and said that the complaint about his behaviour from former military officer David Leakey, who served as Black Rod until 2017, was "not quite what one expects of a general".

The Somerset MP said: "I'm a great admirer of John Bercow. He's been a very important reforming Speaker who has helped the House of Commons hold the Government to account.

"But he has a temper; some people do. If you were to say that nobody in public life were ever allowed to lose his temper, we wouldn't have many people left in public life. I don't think there's any evidence that he is a bully."

Referring to Mr Leakey's claim that Mr Bercow's behaviour could be "intimidating", Mr Rees-Mogg said: "Dare I say that Black Rod, a general of many years standing who seemed to be frightfully upset that the Speaker banged the table, is not quite what one expects of a general."