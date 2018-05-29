A man will be reported to prosecutors following a wildfire on Skye.
Firefighters spent 12 hours battling the blaze which broke out near Sligachan at around 10am on Sunday.
It was one of several fires in the Skye, Lochalsh and Wester Ross areas at the weekend.
Police said a 49-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to the fire near Sligachan.
Officers are continuing to investigate the cause of all the fires in recent days.
Inspector Lynda Allan said: "It is thanks to the tireless work of retained and full-time firefighters that these fires have been brought under control with no injuries or significant damage to property.
"I would urge people to enjoy the fine weather we've been experiencing responsibly.
"Conditions are extremely dry in the Highlands so please be very careful if discarding cigarettes or using naked flames.
"Police Scotland will continue to thoroughly investigate the cause of wildfires and report anyone found to be responsible to the Procurator Fiscal."
