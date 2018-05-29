THIS is the moment a sleepy Ayrshire town was overrun with “foul-mouthed and boozed-up teens” on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Troon Beach was compared to the Majorcan resort of “Maga” as thousands of high-spirited youngsters descended on the sand while playing loud music.

Videos which surfaced on social media showed hundreds of youngsters take over Troon train station as rail service chaos saw Glasgow-bound trains be cancelled.

A signalling fault saw services reduced, leaving massive crowds queueing for packed trains.

Police were on hand to control the situation and stop carriages becoming too busy with standing passengers.

WARNING - Video contains strong language some may find offensive:

Clips also showed the beach looking like a scene straight from Magaluf, with a group of young people walking across while repeatedly chanting: “If ye hate the f****** polis clap yer hawns.”

A 15-year-old was arrested after an incident in the beach area.

Red Cross staff were on standby to help teenagers who were believed to be drinking.

Earlier, a 16-year-old was rushed to Crosshouse Hospital when a large fight broke out on the beach on Sunday.

However, the vast majority of the youngsters bahaved themselves as they enjoyed the bank holiday sunshine.

A coastguard spokesman estimated there were “thousands” of youngsters on the beach where they were providing assistance.

Chief Inspector Gary I’Anson, area commander for South Ayrshire, said: “I would appeal to everyone, particularly young people, to be considerate and make safe and positive choices so that you can have a great day out with your friends on the beach and get back home safely.”

Bank Holiday sunseekers flocked to Scotland’s parks and coasts as temperatures soared on Monday.

The hottest temperature recorded was in the village of Kinlochewe in Wester Ross which forecasters said the mercury reached 26C.

The Troon Beach chaos comes a year after 6,000 boozed-up revellers flocked to the beach for a massive party as cops struggled to bring behaviour under control.