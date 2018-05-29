THERESA May has been warned that any move to legislate at Westminster to change abortion laws in Northern Ireland would “dangerously” undermine the Union.

Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg, a staunch Roman Catholic who opposes abortion as a matter of principle, said he was "saddened" by the referendum result in Ireland, noting: "I believe that life starts at the point of conception and life within the womb is worthy of protection.”

But he stressed that the Prime Minister, now coming under intense pressure from within and outwith her Government to relax abortion law in Northern Ireland, should resist it on constitutional grounds ie that the devolved settlement should be protected.

Labour has called on Mrs May to legislate, saying that the issue is one of human rights, while Shami Chakrabarti, the Shadow Attorney General, has argued that the issue is now a test of the PM’s feminism.

However, Mr Rees-Mogg said Lady Chakrabarti was seeking to "ignore a very important part of the constitution".

He went on: “This issue is really one of devolution. This responsibility is devolved to Northern Ireland and if you respect our constitutional settlement, then these issues ought to be decided in the right place.

"I'm aware that the Assembly isn't currently sitting but this is one of the reasons for encouraging Northern Irish politicians to bring their Assembly back together, so that they can settle these issues that are their responsibility," the MP for North East Somerset told LBC Radio.

He warned: “Once you start picking and choosing on the devolution settlement, you might find that you do great damage to the Union.

"What if this was Scotland? What would be the result in Scotland if English MPs decided that they would overturn some policy of the SNP? It's quite a dangerous approach to take in terms of our constitutional settlement."

Members of the Stormont Assembly voted against relaxing the UK region’s abortion laws in 2016.

More than 160 MPs are said to be prepared to back a move at Westminster to make abortions in Northern Ireland legal. An attempt to do this could come in the form of an amendment to the Domestic Violence Bill currently going through Parliament.

Given some senior Tories, including ministers, have suggested they could back such a move, Mrs May is coming under enormous political pressure. However, her Commons majority rests entirely on the votes of the 10 Democratic Unionist MPs, who are strongly opposed to changing the law in Northern Ireland.

The political imperative for the PM will be to maintain her party’s confidence and supply agreement with the DUP given all the Brexit legislation that is due to pass through Westminster in the coming months.

The Irish Cabinet is due to meet today to discuss last week’s referendum vote, which by two to one came out in favour of making abortion legal in the Republic. This means that Northern Ireland is now the only part of the British Isles, where terminations are largely illegal; they are only permitted if a woman's life is at risk or there is a permanent or serious risk to her health.