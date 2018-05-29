YOUNG offenders kept residents living near Polmont awake as they howled into the night during a noisy disturbance.
The incident began in the young offenders institution near Falkirk on Monday afternoon and it is understood that some of the prisoners managed to get onto the roof.
Residents living nearby could hear some of the prisoners making 'howling' noises.
The Scottish Prison Service confirmed they were aware of the disturbance and stressed that it was confined within Polmont.
The disturbance was eventually contained at around 1am and the Scottish Prison Service said no one was injured.
Police Scotland were also informed of the incident after several residents made complaints about the noise.
Polmont is Scotland's national holding facility for male young offenders aged between 16 to 21 years of age.
