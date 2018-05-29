SNP ministers are to start work on recommendations from the party’s Growth Commission before rank-and-file SNP members have had a chance to comment on them.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay, who co-authored the controversial report, told MSPs the Scottish Government would focus on ideas for growing the economy.

Nicola Sturgeon’s office denied there was a “stitch-up” by the party leadership.

The 354-page report was divided into three sections - economic growth, the public finances under independence, and the currency of an independent Scotland.

The first section, which accounted for 30 of the report’s 50 recommendations, will now be analysed by civil servants to see which ideas are possible under current devolved powers, and whether the government will take any of them forward.

The recommendations include a National Economic Strategy, three new commissions on productivity, gender pay equality and infrastructure, and attracting talented migrants.

Other ideas include a Danish-style “flexicurity model” of more flexible employment rules and greater welfare benefits; competitive business taxation; increasing exports; and copying other small countries with higher GDP growth.

EU's absence from SNP independence blueprint dubbed 'ghost at the feast'

Mr Mackay said immigration would require more powers to be devolved, but he felt there was cross-party agreement on the need for Scotland to grow its working-age population.

He added: “The Scottish Government will consider the report’s recommendations on growth carefully to see what more can be done within our existing powers whilst making the case for these powers to be extended.”

Last week, Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP would hold a series of National Assemblies over the summer for party members “to debate and discuss the report’s recommendations ahead of the party’s annual national conference in October”.

The report has proven controversial on the Left of the yes movement, particularly its plan to hold down public spending for a decade and keep the pound after independence.

Key section of SNP independence report is identical to New Zealand Treasury document

Asked whether SNP members or SNP ministers would decide which ideas went forward, the First Minister’s chief of staff said the government would decide.

She said: “We’ll be looking at where we’ve already taken action, what more action we can take, and whether they’re the recommendations the government’s going to take forward.”

She said the recommendations would be considered by one of the national assemblies “in parallel” and the two “no doubt would come together at some point”.

She went on: “The Scottish Government will take forward recommendations the Scottish Government thinks will support the economy, and I would be very surprised if the party doesn’t support recommendations that would also support the economy.

“The Scottish Government will determine which recommendations go forward as we consider the analysis and as the party holds its debates.”

Asked if this was a stitch-up by the SNP leadership, she said: “I’m not getting down that ridiculous path.”

Paul Hutcheon: Labour are the main winners from SNP Growth Commission report

She said the government work should not take long, but did not put a timescale on it.

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie: "The Growth Commission has caused division in the nationalist ranks.

"The SNP's divisive independence plans are bad for Scotland.

"If ministers are thinking of ignoring even their own members then it shows they are prepared to ignore the majority of Scotland who don't want another independence referendum."