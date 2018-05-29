STV staff will push ahead with a ballot for industrial action after rejecting a call from management to delay the process.

It comes after the broadcaster announced swingeing job cuts earlier this month, with almost 60 positions put at risk.

The controversial move is part of a major overhaul which will also see the loss-making STV2 channel axed less than a year after launching.

Bosses had offered to extend a consultation period and the deadline for voluntary redundancy applications by two weeks if staff delayed taking action.

But this was unanimously rejected, and a ballot over whether to push ahead with industrial action will now open on Friday and run until June 12.

John Toner, Scotland organiser for the National Union of Journalists, said: “Our members are absolutely united on this matter and will not rescind the ballot.

“We are almost two weeks into this process and most of our members are still waiting to find out whether they have jobs, and what those jobs would actually entail in this new structure for STV News.

“We look forward to more detailed answers to our questions in the coming week.”

The ballot will open just days before STV chief executive Simon Pitts is due to appear at a Holyrood committee to justify the job cuts.

Critics have branded it a “hammer blow to broadcasting in Scotland” and raised fears the plans will hit the quality of STV’s output.

Mr Pitts announced the overhaul just months after joining STV and receiving a 'golden hello' package worth £850,000.

One STV insider predicted staff would vote overwhelmingly to push ahead with a strike.