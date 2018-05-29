A SCOTTISH football governing body has rejected Rangers' call for an independent investigation into Scottish Professional Football League chairman Murdoch MacLennan.

It comes as Rangers chairman Dave King called for Mr MacLennan to be suspended pending a probe into his business links to Celtic's biggest shareholder Dermont Desmond.

The SPFL chairman is also chairman and a non-executive director of Independent News and Media PLC, partly owned by Mr Desmond.

International Investment and Underwriting, a company controlled by Mr Desmond is the second largest shareholder in INM, according to its latest accounts.

But the SPFL insists there is no conflict of interest adding: "No investigation is warranted."

A spokesman for the SPFL said: “It’s not surprising that Murdoch, having stepped down as deputy chairman of Telegraph Media Group, should be approached by other businesses in that sector.

“The members of the SPFL board were each informed of Murdoch’s appointment on January 19 2018, the same day it was publicly announced in a press release from Independent News & Media PLC. That release was also circulated to the entire SPFL board that day.

“The appointment was widely reported in the national media at the time, including in the Sunday Times, Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Independent. No director raised this issue subsequently and it was not the subject of any board discussions.

“To be definitive, a non-executive position on a PLC does not constitute a business relationship between that individual and a minority shareholder in the company and therefore no investigation is warranted.”

Earlier Mr King said: "Transparency will be key to recovering the confidence of key stakeholders in Scottish football and this cannot be achieved if the SFA (Scottish Football Association) and/or the SPFL conduct internal investigations.

"The SPFL and SFA must now appoint independent investigators. Scottish football is an important national asset and must have levels of probity and governance that are beyond reproach and that are transparently so."