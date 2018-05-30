It’s Glasgow’s answer to Glentress Forest, the mountain biking “mecca” in in the heart of the Scottish Borders.

Now Cathkin Braes is to play host to the UEC European Cycling Mountain Bike Championships and top competitor Grant Ferguson has already been invited to take his cycle for a run on the new course.

The trails, which are located in the south of the city, boast a range of features including a start and finish loop built to UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) standards.

Ferguson, a five-time British Mountain Bike Championships gold medallist, said: “It would be fantastic to compete at Cathkin Braes again in another major championship. It’s such a great opportunity to be able to race in Glasgow in front of a home crowd.

“The standard of the competition is going to be amazing and I hope everyone will come out and support all the riders, as they take on the challenge of the exciting new features on the course.

“It is also brilliant that cycling is one of six sports holding its European Championships as part of Glasgow 2018.

“It is a great opportunity for sports fans to come out and watch a wealth of sporting action in the city over 11 days.”

The trails, which regularly attract thrill-seekers from across Scotland, occupy the highest point in the city area.

Sports Minister Aileen Campbell said: “Cathkin Braes looks set to be a fantastic venue for The European Cycling Mountain Bike Championships and beyond. I would encourage as many people as possible to get out and make the most of this free event.”