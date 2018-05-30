Palestinian militants have bombarded southern Israel with dozens of rockets and mortar shells, while Israeli war planes struck targets throughout the Gaza Strip in the largest flare-up of violence between the sides since the 2014 war.

The Israeli military said most of the projectiles were intercepted, but three soldiers were wounded, raising the chances of further Israeli retaliation. One mortar shell landed near a kindergarten shortly before it opened.

The sudden burst of violence follows weeks of mass Palestinian protests along the Gaza border with Israel. More than 110 Palestinians, many of them unarmed protesters, have been killed by Israeli fire in that time.

Today, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations launched tens of mortars and rockets from the Gaza strip towards Israeli communities Read about it here: https://t.co/FqIqs9umNi pic.twitter.com/RrwCTod4KC — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 29, 2018

Israel said it holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for the bloodshed.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “Israel will exact a heavy price from those who seek to harm it, and we see Hamas as responsible for preventing such attacks.”

Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies and have fought three wars since the Islamic group seized control of Gaza in 2007.

The last war in 2014 was especially devastating, with more than 2,000 Palestinians killed, including hundreds of civilians, and widespread damage inflicted on Gaza’s infrastructure in 50 days of fighting. Seventy-two people were killed on the Israeli side.

Tuesday’s violence bore a striking resemblance to the run-up to past wars. In the early morning, Palestinian militants fired more than two dozen mortar rounds into southern Israel, including the shell that landed near the kindergarten.

Over the past hour, several launches from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel were identified. The IDF's Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted several of them — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 29, 2018

The Israeli military said it carried out over 35 air strikes on seven sites across Gaza, including an unfinished tunnel near the southern city of Rafah that crossed under the border into Egypt and from there into Israeli territory. No Palestinian casualties were reported.

Palestinian militants continued to fire additional barrages toward southern Israel, setting off air raid sirens in the area throughout the day and into the evening.

Brig Gen Ronen Manelis, the chief military spokesman, threatened tougher action and said it was up to Hamas to stop the situation from escalating.

He told reporters outside Israeli military HQ: “These strikes will continue to intensify as long as necessary if this fire continues.”

Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant issued a joint statement, claiming shared responsibility for firing rockets and projectiles against Israeli communities near Gaza.

Smoke raise flowing an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City (AP)

They said Israel “began this round of escalation” by targeting their installations in the past two days, killing four militants. It was the first time the armed wing of Hamas has claimed responsibility for rocket attacks out of Gaza since the 2014 war.

Hamas has been severely weakened by the three wars with Israel, as well as a stifling Israeli-Egyptian blockade that has brought the local economy to a standstill.

Hamas initially billed the weekly border protests as a call to break through the fence and return to homes that were lost 70 years ago during the war surrounding Israel’s establishment.

The IDF will respond with great force to these attacks. Israel will exact a heavy price from anyone who tries to attack it, and we view Hamas as responsible for preventing such attacks against us. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 29, 2018

However, the protests appear to be fuelled primarily by a desire to ease the blockade. Gaza’s unemployment rate is edging toward 50%, and the territory suffers from chronic power outages.

With limited options at its disposal, and a failure so far of the protests to significantly ease the blockade, Hamas appears to be gambling that limited rocket fire might somehow shake up the situation.

Ismail Radwan, a Hamas official, said the resistance “is capable of hurting the occupation and it proved this today by responding to its crimes”.

Israel said the blockade is needed to prevent Hamas from building up its military capabilities.