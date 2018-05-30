GEORGE Square in Glasgow is to be the home of a series of cultural events surrounding the city's European Championships this summer.

In one of the events, part of a full programme to be unveiled today, Barry Burns of the Scottish rock band Mogwai will curate an evening of the best of modern music.

The programme will feature music with Berlin-based musicians who have links to Glasgow, including his own Sums group, a collaboration with the Berlin producer Kangding Ray.

Overall the cultural programme will feature more than 3700 arts and performers in an event called Festival 2018.

The Mix the City project has seen 12 musicians in Berlin, the co-host for the games, and Glasgow contribute to a new online platform, to be launched in July, that allows viewers to mix audio visual samples with landmarks in both cities.

Burns, said: “Sums is so excited to be playing to a Glasgow audience as part of the music programme for Festival 2018.

"It's going to be our first UK show and to perform it in George Square is nothing short of an honour."

The electronic band Orbital have already been named as one of the acts for the festival.

Also promised are an "immersive art installation" under the Clyde, a mass karaoke night and art installations.

The European Championships are being staged over 11 days this August and are co-hosted with Berlin, Germany.