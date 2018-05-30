NHS Tayside has repeatedly hit the headlines for the wrong reasons:
* The board has needed more than £45m in brokerage since 2012 to prop up its accounts. Last month Auditor General Caroline Gardner told a Scottish Parliament Committee the board, and ministers had failed to listen to concerns. “There is a significant question about why, throughout the NHS system, warnings from auditors are not being taken seriously," she said.
* Last month Health Secretary asked NHS Chief Executive Paul Gray to replace the management at NHS Tayside amid an ongoing failure to balance the books and following revelations in The Herald that £2.7m of charity cash had been raided from the health board’s endowment fund in 2014 and spent retrospectively on IT systems.
* Ninewells Hospital has found itself the focus of a fitness to practise hearing in which a medic Dr Vaishnavy Laxman is accused of contributing to the death of the baby which was accidentally decapitated, during a delivery which went horrifically wrong.
* Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard, calling for a public inquiry into mental health services at NHS Tayside, cited the case of David Ramsay who took his life in 2016, in taking on the First Minister at Holyrood. Mr Ramsay died four days after being rejected for treatment twice by the Carseview psychiatric unit at Ninewells Hospital.
