THE cultural festival which will accompany Glasgow's European Championships this summer will feature a rare collaboration between one of Scotland's leading artists and its national orchestra.

The Turner Prize winning artist Douglas Gordon is to work with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) for a re-staging of the epic Mogwai composition Music for a Forgotten Future (The Singing Mountain), which will be performed live for the first time in the city's George Square on August 2.

The performance will be one of several in the cultural celebration, called Festival 2018, which will encompass hundreds of events in sites across the city, involving 3700 artists and performers.

The games are to be staged jointly with Berlin, Germany.

There will be an opening party event on August 1, featuring Scottish acts including The Ayoub Sisters, Sacred Paws and the Mercury Music Prize-nominated C Duncan.

On 4 August, around 800 community and professional performers will take part in a carnival procession through Glasgow’s City Centre and Merchant City, finishing in Glasgow Green, and on the follow two days, the weekend of August 4 and 5, the circus company Extraordinary Bodies will use the Big Top on Glasgow Green for their new show “What Am I Worth.”

Glasgow Meets Berlin will be a celebration of the joint hosts on August 7, which will see the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland collaborate with Europe’s largest arts institution, the Universität der Künste, to perform a live-linked concert between Glasgow’s George Square and Berlin’s European Mile on Breitscheidplatz.

On 11 August Mogwai’s Barry Burns will curate an evening in George Square of the best in modern music, featuring Berlin-based musicians with links to Glasgow in George Square, including Barry’s SUMS group playing their first gig in the UK.

Celtic Connections will host the closing evening on August 12.

Cllr David McDonald, the depute leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "George Square has been the venue for some incredible art and entertainment over many decades – and Festival 2018 will again welcome huge crowds as the Merchant City Festival gets underway nearby.

"As a UNESCO City of Music, Glasgow is incredibly proud of its vibrant and world-class musical landscape and it’s fantastic to see that the Festival 2018 music programme brings together so many of its talented artists."

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: "Sport and the performing arts are both powerful ways in which we can all share great moments and celebrate together, so we’re absolutely delighted that our students and staff are part of this wonderful European occasion that’s centred in Glasgow."

Gabriele Freytag, Senate of Interior and Sports in Berlin, said: "Glasgow Meets Berlin – a gala celebration will provide a perfect opportunity to build a cultural bridge between Berlin and Glasgow, the two Host Cities of the inaugural European Championships. Embedded in the new multi-sports event the project perfectly showcases Berlin’s sporting and musical diversity."

The Glasgow 2018 event will be held between 2nd and 12th August and the European Athletics Championships will be between 7th and 12th August in Berlin.

Around 3,000 athletes will travel to Scotland as part of a total delegation of around 8,500 including officials, media and others.

A further 1,500 athletes will compete in Berlin.

Berlin's Olympic Stadium will be the venue for the European Athletics Championships with the road races and race walking events held throughout the city.

The European Aquatics Championships will take place at Glasgow's Tollcross International Swimming Centre, with Diving taking place at Edinburgh's Royal Commonwealth Pool, Open Water Swimming being staged at Loch Lomond and Synchronised Swimming at Scotstoun Sports Campus.

Four European Cycling Championships will be staged in Glasgow and the European Golf Team Championships will take place at the Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course in Perth & Kinross.

Gymnastics Men’s and Women’s Championships will be staged at The SSE Hydro and the Championships for both Rowing and Triathlon will both be staged at Strathclyde Country Park in North Lanarkshire.