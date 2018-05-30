THE cellist who played at the recent wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is to play at this year's Edinburgh International Festival.
Cellist and BBC Young Musician 2016 winner, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, is to make his festival debut on17 August with a performance of Elgar’s Cello Concerto.
He will perform with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra conducted by Ludovic Morlot at the Usher Hall, the festival has announced.
Kanneh-Mason this week became the highest charting cellist in Official Albums Chart history.
READ MORE: Orchestras, Celtic Connections, Mogwai and modern music highlights of Glasgow's Festival 2018
The album which was released earlier this year on Decca, reached the Top 10 of the main Scottish Album Chart.
He received the 2017 South Bank Sky Arts Breakthrough Award and is to become Young Artist in Residence at the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic.
In February 2018, Sheku performed ‘Evening of Roses’ at the BAFTA Awards show at the Royal Albert Hall, with four of his six siblings.
The 2018 Edinburgh International Festival runs from Friday 3 to Monday 27 August.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.