FERRY operator CalMac has confirmed it is interested in submitting a bid to run Scotland’s railways.
Bosses at the publicly-owned firm said it was keen to open discussions with the Scottish Government over taking on the ScotRail franchise.
David McGibbon, chairman of CalMac Ferries, said: “We would be interested in at least exploring with the appropriate Transport Scotland people what it would entail.”
It comes after it emerged Scottish ministers were considering the "Caledonian MacTrain" bid as they look to take over the £2.5 billion franchise.
ScotRail’s current operator Abellio has repeatedly come under fire for its performance, receiving record-breaking fines for falling short of targets.
Transport minister Humza Yousaf is preparing a public sector bid to take over the railways, with state-owned CalMac said to be one of two favoured options – the other being to set up a new company entirely.
CalMac bosses admitted they had no rail experience, but told a Holyrood committee they were interested in entering into talks with the Government.
