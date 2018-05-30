GLASGOW could be the location for the new National HQ for Channel 4 after being short listed as a potential home by the broadcaster.

The city has been short listed both for the new HQ and will also be considered for one of the smaller regional creative 'hubs' which the channel is setting up.

The short listing of Glasgow is a major boost for the city, and may allay fears the city could have been ruled out of the running for being too far away from London.

GLASGOW MAKES 'AUDACIOUS' BID FOR CHANNEL 4 HQ

Now executives from the channel will visit the city and meet the bid team, led by journalist and broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove, before making the final decision.

Glasgow's bid underlined the city's strong TV production and creative sector, as well as its reputation for irreverence, and strong transport links.

Mr Cosgrove said: “We’re delighted that Channel 4 gets Glasgow and what the city has to offer.

"I’m looking forward to showing them much more over the summer

“Glasgow meets all the criteria for the new National HQ; but that’s just where our pitch starts, not where it ends.

“This is a young, educated, diverse city that is bursting with talent, attitude and potential. It is a real privilege to have the job of putting all of that in front of Channel 4. I think they’ll love it.”

More than 30 submissions were received in the first round from across the UK.

Seven cities have been shortlisted for consideration as a National HQ or Creative Hub, including Glasgow.

A further six have been shortlisted for consideration as a Creative Hub only: these are Belfast, Brighton, Newcastle/Gateshead, Nottingham, Sheffield and Stoke.

Glasgow has been short listed alongside Bristol, Cardiff, Greater Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and the West Midlands.

Channel 4’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jonathan Allan, who is leading the pitch process, said: “We’ve been incredibly impressed both by the number of pitches we received and by the high quality of the submissions – which has underlined the huge amount of creativity, innovation and talent right across the UK.

“However we have to move to a shortlist phase and, after careful consideration by the Channel 4 Executive team, we’ve selected 13 cities that are best able to meet our vision for our new hubs in the Nations and Regions.

"We look forward to visiting all those on the shortlist as part of our second phase, but we will also be continuing to work with all cities and regions as part of our strategy to increase investment and support creative businesses, jobs and growth across the UK.”