An independent Russian journalist reported shot dead has turned up alive and well at a press conference.
Arkadiy Babchenko was said to have been murdered in his home in Kiev, Ukraine, where he is in exile.
However, the critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday appeared at a media event hosted by Ukrainian security services saying his death had been staged in a scheme to uncover his would-be assassins.
Mr Babchenko apologised to his friends - and his wife - for putting them through "two days of hell".
"Sorry for making you all to go through this," he said at a press conference streamed live on Youtube and Ukrainian TV. "There was no other way. Separately, I would like to apologise to my wife for the hell she has had to endure these last two days. Olechka, sorry, there were no other options.
He also thanked Ukraine's SBU security agency for saving his life. Mr Babchenko said he had been warned of a threat to his life a month ago.
The SBU's head Vasyl Hrytsak said a man had been detained in Kiev on suspicion of organising what turned out to be a faked assasination.
