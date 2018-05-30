ANGRY Scots shoppers are more likely to storm out of shops without paying for goods and never return rather than stay and complain about poor customer service, a new survey has found.

According to the latest Consumer Action Monitor “long-term frustrations” saw just one third of an estimated 12.7million issues with goods and services resulted in complaints.

Rather than make a formal complaint more than four in 10 of Scots adults simply ‘walked out’ before completing a purchase last year amid growing disillusionment with complaints procedures.

But the Ombudsman Services report warns that the growing numbers of ‘passive complainers’ are only adding to poor customer service in businesses as without handling complaints, bosses cannot take actions to improve the problems.

Lewis Shand Smith, chief ombudsman at Ombudsman Services, said: “Scottish consumers are understandably disappointed with poor service and when expectations are not met, this can lead to frustration and anger.

“Voting with your feet is one way you can show dissatisfaction, but complaining is the only real way to get issues resolved, so we’d encourage anyone with a complaint to come forward and make their voice heard instead of ending up angry and uncompensated.”

According to the report, seven in 10 Scots consumers are resigned to poor service in one or more sectors.

There were 4.6 million active complaints in 2017 which is down 13% on 2016 but it is thought could be behind the decrease.

It suggests that the perceived hassle, previous bad experiences, disillusionment and lack of trust could be discouraging consumers from taking action.

The largest number of complaints were in the retail sector (24%), followed by telecoms, public transport and energy at around 11% each.

People were most resigned to poor service in transport (31%) followed by energy (16%) and telecoms (15%).

But when consumers do complain, most (66%) raise the issue directly with the company or supplier behind the problem, however if the issue is not resolved more than a third (37%) take to social media to air their grievances.

Mr Shand Smith added:: “With consumers feeling disillusioned and finding new ways to show it, businesses need to shift their thinking when it comes to customer service.

“The most successful companies are those that use technology to complement their customer service, and take a 360-degree view of the complaints process - so that trends can be identified and problems are addressed at the root.

“If consumers complain more and companies commit to improving customer service issues, the result will be consumer protection that is good for consumers and good for business.”

The findings are published today to coincide with an event at Holyrood, where MSPs will discuss how the consumer rights landscape in Scotland can be improved and consumers can be encouraged to report rather than ignore issues.

A spokesman for the Scottish Retail Consortium said: “With the retail industry more competitive than ever, retailers take customer complaints seriously, and where possible look to try to resolve to situation quickly and fairly.

“Of course, with millions of transactions each week in Scotland, it’s inevitable there will be some issues, but our Members take legitimate complaints very seriously.”