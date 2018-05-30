A council has criticised warnings of a "summer of discontent" strike plan in East Dunbartonshire over terms and conditions cuts including slashing staff holidays saying they have asked for "alternative options."

Over 1000 Unison members,voted for strike action in the dispute over what the union called an "attack on terms and conditions by the Liberal Democrat/Conservative-controlled council".

That would mean three days cut from holiday entitlement; scrapping of enhanced overtime rates; reducing the time when unsocial hours payments apply and slashing the payments to employees who volunteer for redundancy.

Around 97 per cent voted for strike action to the largely female workforce – employed by East Dunbartonshire Council (EDC) and its offshoot East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust (EDLC).

Unison warns of 'summer of discontent' after strike vote

It came after hundreds GMB workers in East Dunbartonshire last month voted for strike action over the same dispute in what the union said was the authority's "latest instalment of austerity shame".

Ann Davie, East Dunbartonshire Council's deputy chief executive for education, people and business said the planned changes to terms and conditions "were agreed" to avoid cutting services and jobs.

She said: "The council had to make difficult decisions when setting the 2018/19 budget and the priority was to protect services and jobs as far as possible.

"The council also decided on April 10 to suspend implementing a revised redundancy payments framework and begin fresh talks with the trades unions on this and other potential changes to employee terms and conditions as it recognised the impact of these decisions on employees.

"Extensive discussions have been ongoing with the trades unions since April as it was hoped that officers and trades unions would work together to come up with alternative options for delivering the necessary savings. A timeline for these negotiations was agreed with the trades unions and is mnot due to finish until the end of June.

"It is unfortunate and disappointing given the constructive discussions so far, that the threat of strike action has been announced before talks have been concluded. It has always been our hope that through negotiations alternatives could be found and agreement could be reached. We will be meeting with Unison and the other trades unions to discuss this in more detail."

Unison staff balloted include school support staff, care staff, social workers, administration and clerical officers and managers. The EDLC workers included leisure assistants and librarians.

The union said of the proposed holiday cut: "It means less time off for members to spend with their family and friends – this is effectively a pay cut and means staff work longer for the same money."

Last month three-quarters of GMB members who took part in an East Dunbartonshire ballot backed strike action, with the turnout for the vote 97 per cent.

The union said it now had a clear legal mandate for workers delivering services such as bin collections, street cleaning and home care to go on strike.

The council said at the time it hoped a strike could be avoided through negotiations.