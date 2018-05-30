A BID to stop public authorities using maps of Scotland where Shetland appears in a small box has been voted through the Scottish Parliament.

Tavish Scott, the Liberal Democrat MSP who represents the islands, said locals were sick of finding their home “hovering off the east coast” of Scotland.

Shetland lies 93 miles north of the mainland, but is often boxed-off on maps to allow the whole of Scotland to be depicted.

Mr Scott dubbed this a “lazy mapping practice”, adding: “The logistics of getting to and from Shetland are all too often overlooked, and this has a serious impact on the economies of the islands.

"Depicting Shetland’s geographical position accurately is important, and it’s a fitting amendment given 'island proofing' is intended to show the government is conscious of islanders’ needs."

His amendment to the Islands (Scotland) Bill compels public bodies to "accurately and proportionately" depict Shetland in relation to the rest of the country.

If authorities decide not to comply with this, they must explain why “in such manner as they consider appropriate”.

The move comes as the Islands Bill was passed unanimously by MSPs, giving island communities the opportunity to access more powers.

The new law was put forward following the Our Islands Our Future campaign, carried out ahead of the Scottish independence referendum to demand more power for the islands.

It means government and public sector legislation and policies will have a duty to take the impact on the islands into consideration – known as island-proofing – and will also lead to the creation of a “National Islands Plan”.

Islands minister Humza Yousaf said Mr Scott’s amendment sent a “really serious message” about how Scotland views its island communities.