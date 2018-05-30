A “new market economy” is needed to transform the model of Thatcherite capitalism and help the Tories win over younger voters, Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, will say in a forthcoming major speech.

With six out of 10 under-40-year-olds voting Labour in last year’s General Election, Conservative HQ knows it has a problem in attracting the younger generation.

Earlier this week, Ruth Davidson used a speech at Glasgow University to admit her party was “simply losing the argument; period” among younger voters and had to tackle issues that Generation Rent was facing, most importantly, building more homes to enable the under-40s to get on the housing ladder.

The Scottish Conservative leader also made clear her party had to fulfil its social contract; that the next generation could look to have more opportunities than the last.

Mr Hammond, currently in California to meet major tech firms to promote Britain’s fintech industry, believes most young voters are “natural members of our tribe” since they believe in competition, entrepreneurship and innovation but, like Ms Davidson, admits his party has failed to convince many of them that the capitalist system can be used to raise their living standards.

The Chancellor is said to be preparing to say in a keynote speech ahead of the autumn party conference that a revitalised capitalism must take advantage of the new industrial revolution of robotics to create a British economy that “works for our society”.

A source close to Mr Hammond explained: “Philip believes it is up to the Conservative Party to be able to articulate a market economy model that we are proud to defend because we know it is working in the best way for the most people.

“This is about the future of Conservatism and the nature of our economy in the digital age,” he added.

At the weekend, the Chancellor’s Labour Shadow made clear his mission was to overthrow the capitalist system to create a socialist society.

John McDonnell, a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, said he wanted to transform Britain “in a way that radically changes the system”.

Asked if his job was to overthrow capitalism, the Shadow Chancellor replied: “Yes it is. It’s transforming the economy.” Challenged on whether or not there was a difference between this and overthrowing capitalism, the London MP replied: “I don’t think there is…I want a socialist society.”

Meanwhile an ICM poll for The Guardian kept the Tories three points ahead of Labour; all the numbers have not changed since two weeks ago. They are: Conservatives on 43 points; Labour on 40 and the Liberal Democrats on eight.