SCOTTISH Government civil servants have accepted an above-inflation pay deal, averting potential strike north of the border this summer.
Members of the PCS, the main union covering core government staff, voted overwhelmingly for a deal hiking pay an average of 5 per cent for most staff.
The union said it was “significant departure” from the 1 per cent cap of recent years.
PCS civil servants outside the Scottish Government are now preparing to ballot for strikes this summer in the rest of the UK, where the cap remains in place.
PCS National Officer Lynn Henderson said Scotland had showed the alternative to austerity pay, and the deal put extra pressure on the UK government to follow suit.
She said: “When working people stand together, we can get a better deal - and PCS members in UK departments know that. Over the summer, our members are preparing to turn out in their thousands to vote for action if Theresa May fails to deliver on pay.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We welcome the decision by the overwhelming majority of PCS members to accept this pay offer which has also been fully accepted by the other recognised trade unions, Prospect and the FDA.
“It shows the commitment we have to working closely and productively with Trades Unions, and to ensuring a progressive pay policy.”
