Ruth Davidson has been included alongside the Duchess of Sussex and singer Dua Lipa in Vogue magazine’s inaugural guide to Britain’s 25 most influential and aspirational female figures.

Dubbed Vogue 25, the list is comprised of what the fashion publication says is “an extraordinary cast of leaders defining – and redefining – the way we live now”.

The handpicked women vary in age from 22 (Lipa) to 73 (Baroness Hale, the President of the Supreme Court), and includes figures from the worlds of politics, the arts, fashion, media and sport, among others.

The Scottish Conservative leader is praised as a “beacon, thanks to her relatable personality and progressive ideas” among a “sea of old-guard Tories” by the magazine.

The publication also cites the openly gay politician’s “spectacular gains for her party in the last Scottish elections” as a reason for her position on its list.

Following her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is hailed as a person who “captured the public imagination like no other this year” by Vogue.

The magazine says that Meghan – “one of the most recognisable women in the world” – has an influence that “stretches far beyond the ceaseless coverage of her style”.

Lipa, who won two Brit Awards earlier this year, is described by Vogue as a “culture definer”.

The feature appears in the July issue of Vogue, on sale on Friday, June 8.