THE contents of the SNP's Growth Commission Report amount to an admission that there is no defensible economic case for Scottish independence. In the run-up to the referendum on “independence” in 2014 many of us warned of the perilous economic situation that could follow a Yes vote, with no currency, no central bank, no foreign reserves and a deficit so large that EU membership would be out of he question. I pointed out in this publication and others that decades, perhaps generations, of austerity would follow a yes vote. But those of us who understood the facts and who warned against the folly of believing the SNP's fantasy economics were vilified for our efforts. We were trolled and insulted, called unpatriotic, traitors, quislings, liars and more.

Last week the SNP revealed its long-delayed Growth Commission report. Lo and behold, the SNP's own report, rather belatedly converted to honesty, warns of the dangers of having no national currency, no central bank and no foreign reserves if we were ever to support “independence”. It predicts a minimum of 25 (more likely 70 from its own internal calculations) years of economic stagnation, prolonged austerity, tax rises and cuts to jobs and public services, just to get back to where we are today.

I know from personal experience that many voters were taken in by the SNP's fictitious case in 2014. They believed the fantasies in Alex Salmond's White Paper and the benign economic picture it painted of a Scotland flowing with milk and honey. But now the SNP has admitted it was all a fabrication. It turns out that the real Scottish patriots were those who stood up for the people of Scotland and against the derision and insults and voted No to the SNP's fairytales.

I take little comfort from being proved right in this case. Scotland has endured so much needless division and wasted so many years and so much energy on the foolishness of nationalism. But at least the publication of the Growth Commission report has alerted Scots to the SNP's duplicity. Properly understood it has put an end to the foolishness of “independence” for at least the generation promised by Nicola Sturgeon, and with any luck, for a lot longer than that. For that the people of Scotland should be thankful.

Alex Gallagher,

Labour Councillor North Coast and Cumbraes,

North Ayrshire Council,

12 Phillips Avenue, Largs.

IT is interesting to read of the reactions of SNP supporters and other Scottish separatists to the Growth Commission’s report. The realists accept that it deals their aspiration of secession from the UK a serious blow, with its projection of an indefinite future outside the EU and characterised by massive austerity. By contrast, the fundamentalists deny the meaning of what it says and persist with the myth that separatism would bring prosperity to Scotland. Former MP George Kerevan rails at prescriptions that would hurt most the people he claims support the SNP and separatism: the unskilled, unemployed and the working class in general.

The reality is that an independent Scotland would have a lower standard of living than we now enjoy. Those particularly dependent on public spending would suffer most. And the much-vaunted "free" – that is taxpayer-funded – goodies that have been offered on a universal basis would be unaffordable. Perhaps the rocks would melt with the sun after all.

Jill Stephenson,

Glenlockhart Valley, Edinburgh.

RUTH Davidson is a very astute politician, and I am sure she knew exactly what she was doing in her latest speech ("Davidson: Tories are wrong on NHS and migrants", The Herald, May 30). In recent times the leader of the Scottish Conservatives has become a well-known and much-admired politician south of the border, and despite (not yet) having a seat at Westminster, she is being openly talked about as a potential leader of her party and even a future Prime Minister.

She is one of the few Tories who has the courage to stand out against the extreme right-wing and anti-Brexit policies of such as Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and the ridiculous Jacob Rees-Mogg. It’s a pity that none of the timid Tory MPs on the crowded back benches have the moral courage to do likewise.

Her experience in Scotland has proved to her that immigrants with the necessary skills and qualification are not a burden on the state, but in fact a necessary additional support for many sectors of trade and industry, and almost essential in our National Health Service. It’s a great pity that this lesson has not been understood and learned by so many small-minded little-Englanders, who seem to regard themselves as somehow superior to those European professional and skilled workers so badly needed in areas of the UK economy.

Ms Davidson’s comments may not go down well in Downing Street or the Tory front bench, but they bring a touch of realism and common sense to the small-minded and insular attitude of so many of her Tory colleagues.

Iain AD Mann,

7 Kelvin Court, Glasgow.

IT is quite remarkable that Ruth Davidson should now realise the extent to which the policies of her party's Government in Westminster are damaging to Scotland. It is good to see that she is beginning to understand that her day job is about more than wishing away an independence referendum. Could it be that concern for the future of the child she is carrying has made her comprehend that a Westminster government, even one she supports, will never adopt policies particularly beneficial to Scotland? Her ambition to be First Minister will never be achieved so long as Scotland is thirled to a government elected by an increasingly xenophobic majority elsewhere.

It would be informative to learn if the 10 Tory MPs elected solely on her personal opposition to another referendum (for they expressed no other coherent policy) will now start acting in Scotland's interest rather than as lobby fodder for Mrs May's bedraggled Government and if the Tory MSPs will start supporting the Scottish Government's endeavours to achieve much of what Ms Davidson wished for in her Glasgow speech.

KM Campbell,

Bank House, Doune.

KETH Howell (Letters, May 30) concludes that the pro-Brexit voters who supported independence in 2014 will be unmoved by the First Minister's meeting with Michel Barnier. She articulated the case for a customs union, thus representing views that exist across parties throughout the UK. Most who supported independence in 2014, against considerable odds, will be likely to subordinate the EU issue and again endorse independence.

Colin Campbell,

Braeside, Shuttle Street, Kilbarchan.