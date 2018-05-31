A teenage survivor from the Manchester Arena bombing was praised for her “unbelievable attitude” after performing in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals.

Hollie Booth, 13, and her dance troupe Rise Unbroken were among the eight acts on stage in Wednesday’s live shows.

They performed to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ Can’t Hold Us, with Booth leaping out of her wheelchair and dancing on crutches.

It comes just over a year since the terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert where a suicide bomber killed 22 people including Booth’s aunt, Kelly Brewster.

The group sported jumpers emblazoned with worker bees – the emblem for Manchester, symbolising the city’s industrial past.

Amanda Holden said the youngster had come on “leaps and bounds”, adding the group had done “Manchester proud”.

Simon Cowell said: “Through your perseverance and and an unbelievable attitude … whatever happens… you have won.”

Rise Unbroken were joined by two golden buzzer acts in the third semi-finals as magician Marc Spelmann and opera singer Gruffydd Wyn.

Musical comedian Robert White also wowed the crowd as he took aim at the judges while the show escaped any serious glitches after the first two semi-finals were marred by issues.

Monday’s broadcast was briefly interrupted due to stormy weather while a stage invader interrupted Tuesday’s show.

There was a slight delay on Wednesday evening with presenter Declan Donnelly having to stall ahead of the fourth act, Mr Uekusa, as he was not quite ready.

The magician-cum-stripper eventually appeared after Donnelly said: “We’re not quite ready for Mr Uekusa …. oh wait we are … brace yourself.”

He received the buzzer from Holden while Cowell said the performer was the “best person at getting your kit off in the world”.