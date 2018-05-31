A campaigner who is calling for the law to be changed to allow adults to be adopted has written to Nicola Sturgeon asking her to attend an event to find out more.

Nathan Sparling will hold a campaign event at the Scottish Parliament to encourage MSPs to overhaul the legal system to allow the practise - which would allow him to be adopted by his stepfather.

In a letter to the First Minister, he wrote: "As you know, adoptions can only happen up to the age of 18. Unfortunately, many young people don't realise this to be the case, and the burden of making a decision on adoption in what can be very difficult circumstance, before the age of 18, is quite high."

Mr Sparling, 27, wants his step-father Brian, who has been involved in raising him since he was 13, to be recognised as his adoptive parent. In the letter, he added:

He added: "When I get married, I'll have to register him [Brian] as my step-parent. Scotland falls short of international standards in this area. Let's change that for families across Scotland?"

Mr Sparling says changing the law would bring Scotland in line with other countries such as the US, Canada, Spain and Germany.

The event, on June 19th, The Case for Adult Adoption, is being hosted at Holyrood by Kezia Dugdale MSP and will allow policy-makers to hear from campaigners and experts on adoption and family law.

Mr Sparling added: "There's already been cross-party support, with a number of MSPs writing to the Government to ask them to act on this issue. Scotland lags behind in adoption law, failing to recognise the desire for belonging and family connection beyond childhood."