A GROUP of some of the most eminent figures in Scottish music are urging Parliament to ensure free access to instrumental tuition.

In a letter to The Herald today, signed by composers Sir James MacMillan and Sally Beamish, as well as folk musician Phil Cunningham and leading music academics, they warn against the "frightening" increase in fees for musical tuition in schools.

It says: "Fees for education in state schools are an increasing feature of life in Scotland. This is highly regrettable."

The letter adds: "It is a frightening fact that we are caving in to fees.

"They do not save jobs.

"They do not allow an inclusive approach to education.

"Fees in state schools exclude children, particularly those from less well-off backgrounds."

It concludes: "Our world class Instrumental Music Services in Scotland's local authorities are being dismantled.

"This is wrong.

"These vital services should be developed."

The letter is also signed by Martyn Brabbins, the music director of English National Opera, the award winning Scottish guitarist Sean Shibe, John Butt, the music director of the Dunedin Consort and John Wallace, the former principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Letters: Help us in the fight for free musical instrumental tuition in our schools

The letter notes that “the debate for investment in musical instrumental tuition is currently enjoying a high profile in the UK, following the worst ever round of cuts by local authorities in Scotland, and grave concerns in England about music education in all forms, including instrumental tuition, being eradicated from the curriculum.

“The arguments for investment are powerful, compelling and well known.

“The returns on the investment are clear.

“Our politicians are now feeling a groundswell of support among their voters for music education to be taken seriously in our schools.”

This week West Lothian Council said tuition charges would cost parents more than £350 a year.

Campaigners argued the fees are too high and will lead to a reduction in the number of students taking up instruments.