ONLY eight per cent of business rates appeals have been resolved since last year’s highly controversial revaluation, according to official statistics.

New figures show 5673 appeals were been completed by the end of 2017, leaving more than 68,000 with a rateable value of more than £5bn outstanding.

The completed appeals resulted in total rateable value cuts of £54m, an average of £9500.

Business rate payers lodged appeals against a third of all properties in the wake of the 2017 revaluation, the first since 2010.

The exercise saw some bills leap by 400 per cent, with the North East and bars and nightclubs particularly badly hit, prompting a backlash and extra relief from SNP ministers.

Businesses had until the end of September to appeal.

The Scottish Tories said the appeals were being processed too slowly by local valuation boards.

Finance spokesman Murdo Fraser said: “Delayed decisions on business rates appeals are undermining Scotland’s high streets and small businesses.

“The situation is deteriorating fast with too many businesses waiting too long for a decision on huge bills, causing uncertainty and cash flow issues.

“The SNP must speed up business rates appeals, support Scottish small businesses and work with them to secure a vibrant future.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Valuation appeals are part of an independent statutory legal process. The Scottish Government has no locus to intervene, but all ratepayers have the right to request an expedited hearing.”