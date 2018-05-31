FIREFIGHTERS are still battling a large blaze at a block of flats in Coatbridge this morning.

The alarm was raised just before 5am as emergency services rushed to Wellington Place.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there is still a large presence in the area and a water jet was in use to being flames under control.

He added: “We were called to reports of a well developed building fire in a block of flats in Wellington Place, Coatbridge, just before 5am.

“We mobilised units, including those with breathing apparatus, and an aerial unit to the scene.

“We are still in attendance and will be for the next couple of hours.”

Police Scotland was also made aware of the incident and officers are in attendance.

Our sister publication, The Evening Times, has contacted the Scottish Ambulance Service for an update.

Scottish Water also warned residents that water supplies may be off or at low pressure for customers in the area.

A spokesperson said: “We know how difficult it is to have no water, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing.

“We are working closely with fire service and will provide updates on a regular basis.”