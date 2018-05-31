Actress Brigitte Nielsen has shared a new picture of her bump days after revealing she is expecting a baby at the age of 54.

The Danish-Italian film star and ex-wife of Sylvester Stallone posted a picture on Instagram of herself holding her bump along with the caption: “Happy time (heart) positive vibes #happyness #positivevibes.”

The post came after she revealed earlier this week that she is pregnant with her fifth child.

Along with another post on Instagram, also showing her bump, she wrote “family getting larger” along with a love heart emoji along with the hashtags #me, #family and #babybump.

Nielsen, best known for her modelling career and roles in films including Rocky IV, Red Sonja and Beverly Hills Cop II, has been married five times and has four sons.

Nielsen’s eldest son Julian, 34, is from her first marriage to Kasper Winding.

Her second son, Killian, 28, is from her relationship with ex-American footballer Mark Gastineau.

Douglas, 25, and Raoul, 23, are from her fourth marriage to Raoul Meyer.

She married Italian TV producer Mattia Dessi, 39, in 2006, and this will be their first child together.

As well as Winding, Stallone and Meyer, Nielsen was also married to director and photographer Sebastian Copeland for two years in the early 1990s.