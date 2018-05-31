AN artist short listed for the Turner Prize is to represent Scotland at the world's biggest visual arts festival.

Charlotte Prodger will present a show for the Scotland + Venice project at the Venice Biennale next year.

The show of Prodger's work, who works with moving image, film, writing, and sculpture, will be curated by Linsey Young and the Cove Park artists residency.

The show of new work at Venice - where Scotland has had a separate show to the UK since 2003 - will run from May 11 to November 24 next year.

The UK Pavilion will also feature a Scottish-based artist, Cathy Wilkes.

On its return to Scotland the Prodger's exhibition, which will explore "queer wildness", will tour the Highlands and Islands while Dutch arts organisation If I Can’t Dance, I Don’t Want To Be Part of Your Revolution, who are supporting the production of the work, will have a subsequent international tour.

Ms Prodger said: “Growing up in the rural, agricultural environment of Aberdeenshire as a young person, I understand landscape and queerness as inherently linked.

"And, as someone who identifies as queer, I’m excited by the fluid borders of identity – especially the perceived edges of gender and geography. The productive crux of this new work is precisely where all these things come into contact with one another."

Nominated for the Turner Prize this year, Prodger won the Margaret Tait Award in 2014, was shortlisted for the Jarman Award in 2017 and, in the same year, was awarded a Paul Hamlyn Award.

She added: "I feel honoured to have this opportunity and it means a great deal to me to represent Scotland in Venice.

"The public funding I received through six years of free higher education – and subsequently in the form of artist bursaries to develop work across several years – has been absolutely crucial in enabling me to realise and sustain a practice.

"In addition to this, the generosity of friendships and local dialogues within Glasgow’s art, music and queer community continue to be fundamental in the development of my work."

Linsey Young, curator for Scotland + Venice 2019, said: "It is a great honour to have the opportunity to commission Charlotte Prodger to represent Scotland at the 58th International Art Exhibition - La Biennale de Venezia.

"I am particularly thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Charlotte, Alexia Holt and the team at Cove Park alongside Mason Leaver-Yap to share Charlotte’s work within the unique context of the Biennale.”

This will be the ninth presentation supported by the Scotland + Venice, which is co-run by Creative Scotland, National Galleries of Scotland and the British Council Scotland.