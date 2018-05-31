THE Scottish capital's council has backed setting up a tourist tax in the city.

Edinburgh City Council could raise about £11 million a year by charging visitors £1 a room but other collection models could bring in £29m a year.

The city's full council voted to press ahead with the tourist tax - or transient visitor levy - which it is planned will help pay for services such as street cleaning, despite not yet having powers to introduce the levy, which still requires permission from the Scottish Government.

A motion by the Conservative group on the council to rethink the plan and seek more funding from Holyrood was beaten by 43-18 votes.

The Conservatives had claimed there was no guarantee funds raised would be ring-fenced for Edinburgh.

Opponents including the Edinburgh Hotels Association have said the current UK tax-raising structure is already in place to raise money for services, and they have challenged its legality.

It was claimed many cities which have tourist levies do not have the same level of taxation as Edinburgh.

Adam McVey, leader of the SNP-Labour coalition council, said the next stage of the process is to consult fully with hospitality firms, who have been consistently opposed to the plan.

He said: "It would be an underestimate to say this has been a long time coming.

"I absolutely defend not only the festivals and their fantastic contribution to our city’s culture and our city’s fabric, but the consequences of that which are that it is probably the most vibrant hospitality sector in the entire world, supporting tens of thousands of jobs right here in Edinburgh and raising millions of pounds not only in wages and in taxes but in other contributions and benefits for a whole host of other things including some of our services like some of our museums."

He added: "That said, with such a level of vibrancy come consequences that we need to manage and mitigate.

"The transient visitor levy is all about trying to raise additional money, a small levy placed on particularly the hotels in (a city with) one of the most regularly highest occupancy rates anywhere outside London.

"It is a very, very strong hotel market in this city, to ask them to add a small levy to those stays in helping us fund the things that we pay for to create that vibrancy."

In the motion put forward by Graham Hutchison and seconded by John McLellan, the Conservatives said there was a "failure of the SNP led administration, over a sustained period of time to successfully lobby the Scottish Government to devolve the power to impose such a levy to local authorities or to gain meaningful support from the Edinburgh tourism sector".

It added council should "instruct the council leader to lobby the Scottish Government for additional funding commensurate with Edinburgh’s status as Scotland’s capital city".